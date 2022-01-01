Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10200H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 1073 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8959
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +11%
2787
2513
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +82%
15532
8557
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +14%
1238
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +85%
7163
3876
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|i5-10200H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
