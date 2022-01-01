Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Core i5 10200H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10200H

Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
Intel Core i5 10200H
Intel Core i7 10875H
Intel Core i5 10200H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 1073 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +82%
15532
Core i5 10200H
8557
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-10875H i5-10200H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

