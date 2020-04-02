Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +12%
507
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +70%
3637
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +8%
2915
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +81%
16251
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +11%
1284
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +68%
6951
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
