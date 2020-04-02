Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 1035G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 42% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +18%
507
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +162%
3637
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +22%
2915
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +104%
16251
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +7%
1284
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +90%
6951
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 1165G7