We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +15%
1248
Core i5 10500
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +20%
15625
Core i5 10500
13068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +22%
7123
Core i5 10500
5820
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i7-10875H i5-10500
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i7 10875H?
