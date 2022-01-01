Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +15%
1248
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +9%
8937
8220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2802
2802
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +20%
15625
13068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +8%
1244
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +22%
7123
5820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
