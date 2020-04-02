Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Core i5 10600K +2%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3534
Core i5 10600K +1%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2840
Core i5 10600K +2%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +11%
15966
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
Core i5 10600K +3%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +1%
6808
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|262 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
