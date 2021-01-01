Intel Core i7 10875H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1233 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +13%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +76%
3620
2062
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2852
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Intel Core i5 11300H +11%
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +34%
6372
4746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
