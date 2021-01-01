Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1233 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-10875H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

