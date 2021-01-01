Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Core i5 1140G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1140G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1140G7 and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +48%
16203
Core i5 1140G7
10942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 1140G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10875H i5-1140G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 8x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1140G7 or i7 10875H?
