Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Core i5 1145G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 1145G7

Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
Intel Core i5 1145G7
Intel Core i7 10875H
Intel Core i5 1145G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1401 vs 1262 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +46%
15548
Core i5 1145G7
10638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 1145G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10875H i5-1145G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 11-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 10875H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Core i7 10875H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 11800H
5. Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 10870H
6. Core i5 1145G7 vs Core i7 1165G7
7. Core i5 1145G7 vs Core i7 1185G7
8. Core i5 1145G7 vs Core i7 10610U
9. Core i5 1145G7 vs Core i7 8665U
10. Core i5 1145G7 vs Core i5 10500T

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1145G7 or i7 10875H?
EnglishРусский