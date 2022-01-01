Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i7 10875H
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1676 vs 1248 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
8825
Core i5 12500H +66%
14692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-10875H i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

