We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1272 points
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
8856
Core i5 13600K +164%
23353
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
15191
Core i5 13600K +151%
38137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
7379
Core i5 13600K +118%
16086
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-10875H i5-13600K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1700
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP - 181 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i7 10875H?
