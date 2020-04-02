Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Core i5 8257U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 8257U

Intel Core i7 10875H
Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
Intel Core i5 8257U
Intel Core i5 8257U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8257U and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +122%
3499
Core i5 8257U
1577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +24%
2820
Core i5 8257U
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +97%
15926
Core i5 8257U
8073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +81%
6788
Core i5 8257U
3750

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i5 8257U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 July 9, 2019
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10850H i5-8257U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x 14x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 10875H
2. Intel Core i9 9980HK and i7 10875H
3. Intel Core i9 9880H and i7 10875H
4. Intel Core i7 8750H and i7 10875H
5. Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 10875H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 8257U
7. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i5 8257U
8. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 8257U
9. Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and i5 8257U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8257U or i7 10875H?
EnglishРусский