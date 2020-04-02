Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 8257U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +28%
499
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +122%
3499
1577
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +24%
2820
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +97%
15926
8073
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +42%
1279
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +81%
6788
3750
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
