Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 9300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +22%
507
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +98%
3637
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +19%
2915
2444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +102%
16251
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +25%
1284
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +115%
6951
3238
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
