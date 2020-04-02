Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +14%
507
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +142%
3637
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +19%
2915
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +129%
16251
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +71%
1284
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +143%
6951
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
