Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +1%
507
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3637
Core i7 10700 +34%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +4%
1284
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6951
Core i7 10700 +19%
8268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
