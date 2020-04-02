Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Core i7 10700KF +4%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3534
Core i7 10700KF +48%
5229
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2840
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
Core i7 10700KF +3%
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6808
Core i7 10700KF +30%
8864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|349 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
