Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10810U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +19%
507
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +87%
3637
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +19%
2915
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +78%
16251
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +9%
1284
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +81%
6951
3841
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10875H and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10875H and Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i7 10875H and Core i9 9900K
- Core i7 10875H and Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Core i7 10875H and Core i9 10980HK
- Core i7 10810U and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10810U and Core i7 10850H
- Core i7 10810U and Core i7 10710U
- Core i7 10810U and Core i7 10610U
- Core i7 10810U and Core i7 8650U