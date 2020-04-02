Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +3%
507
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +26%
3637
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +2%
2915
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +24%
16251
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +7%
1284
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +24%
6951
5591
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
