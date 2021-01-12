Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1470 vs 1013 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +35%
1497
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +22%
5658
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +31%
3170
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +24%
12559
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +43%
1449
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +46%
4808
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
