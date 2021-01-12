Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 898 points
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +98%
1533
775
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +106%
5725
2781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +46%
3149
2156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +58%
12541
7956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +65%
1498
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +55%
4895
3165
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
