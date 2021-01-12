Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 898 points
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.13 TFLOPS
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +106%
5725
Ryzen 5 3500U
2781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +46%
3149
Ryzen 5 3500U
2156
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +58%
12541
Ryzen 5 3500U
7956
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +55%
4895
Ryzen 5 3500U
3165

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen+
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28-35 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H +50%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11370H and Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 11370H and Intel Core i7 10875H
3. Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
5. Intel Core i7 11370H and Intel Core i5 11300H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
10. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i7 11370H?
EnglishРусский