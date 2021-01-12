Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 701 points
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
355
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2099
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +124%
1558
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +156%
5634
2197
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
