Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
2213
Ryzen 5 3600 +62%
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +25%
3253
Ryzen 5 3600
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
13005
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4821
Ryzen 5 3600 +40%
6737

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 2
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

