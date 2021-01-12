Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 958 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +67%
5634
Ryzen 5 4500U
3374

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 2
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 11370H?
