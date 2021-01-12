Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1111 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +15%
525
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2219
Ryzen 5 5500U +18%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +29%
3262
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13109
Ryzen 5 5500U +6%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +23%
1376
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4762
Ryzen 5 5500U +17%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
