Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1470 vs 1341 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +10%
1497
Ryzen 5 5600U
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5658
Ryzen 5 5600U +31%
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4808
Ryzen 5 5600U +20%
5784

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 3
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i7 11370H?
