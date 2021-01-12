Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1460 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5751
Ryzen 5 5600X +108%
11988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
12421
Ryzen 5 5600X +78%
22158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1485
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5270
Ryzen 5 5600X +59%
8360

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 3
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

