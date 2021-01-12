Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1460 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1521
Ryzen 5 5600X +1%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5751
Ryzen 5 5600X +108%
11988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3108
Ryzen 5 5600X +9%
3403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12421
Ryzen 5 5600X +78%
22158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5270
Ryzen 5 5600X +59%
8360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
