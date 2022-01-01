Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4891
Ryzen 5 6600H +66%
8121
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Rembrandt
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 28-35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i7 11370H?
