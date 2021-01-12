Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 816 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1516
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2060
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7459
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +82%
1497
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +59%
4996
3137
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
