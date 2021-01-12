Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 857 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +79%
5634
Ryzen 7 3750H
3149

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen+
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 11370H?
