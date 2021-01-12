Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 739 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3061
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2561
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17009
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +114%
1558
728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +10%
5634
5113
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
