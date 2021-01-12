Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +6%
1492
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4943
Ryzen 7 5800HS +44%
7122
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1