Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1376 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
2213
Ryzen 7 5800X +173%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
13005
Ryzen 7 5800X +122%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1391
Ryzen 7 5800X +23%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4821
Ryzen 7 5800X +116%
10420

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 449 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 3
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 11370H?
