Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1652 vs 1426 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +2%
1533
1505
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5723
Ryzen 7 6800HS +120%
12590
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3060
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1438
Ryzen 7 6800HS +15%
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4891
Ryzen 7 6800HS +90%
9307
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
