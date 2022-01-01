Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Cezanne U
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

