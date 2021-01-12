Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1204 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4339
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2694
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18999
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +29%
1558
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5634
Ryzen 9 4900H +20%
6745
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4