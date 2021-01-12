Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1192 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
497
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19580
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +31%
1558
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5634
Ryzen 9 4900HS +19%
6711
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
