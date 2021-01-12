Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5033
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +1%
1492
1479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4943
Ryzen 9 5900HX +71%
8447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
