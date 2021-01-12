Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 1376 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
558
Ryzen 9 5900X +10%
615
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2213
Ryzen 9 5900X +282%
8451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3253
Ryzen 9 5900X +8%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13005
Ryzen 9 5900X +206%
39794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1391
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4821
Ryzen 9 5900X +203%
14603
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
