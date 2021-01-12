Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
Intel Core i7 11370H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5751
Ryzen 9 5980HS +121%
12726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
12421
Ryzen 9 5980HS +73%
21518
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 3
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Intel Core i7 11370H?
