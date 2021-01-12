Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 11370H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 14 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1376 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +35%
558
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +4%
2213
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
3253
Apple M1 +16%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
13005
Apple M1 +17%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1391
Apple M1 +27%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4821
Apple M1 +58%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 12, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30-33x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11370H or Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 11370H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i7 11370H or Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i7 11370H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i7 11370H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
6. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 10750H
7. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 9750H
8. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1165G7
9. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
10. Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 8250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 11370H?
EnglishРусский