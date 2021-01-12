Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 14% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 30 vs 35 Watt
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1460 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1521
M1 Max +2%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5751
M1 Max +120%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1485
M1 Max +21%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5270
M1 Max +143%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 12, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H35 -
Model number i7-11370H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30-33x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max +515%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

