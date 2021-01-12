Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs i3 10300

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
Intel Core i3 10300
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i3 10300

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1183 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +19%
3253
Core i3 10300
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +39%
13005
Core i3 10300
9370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +15%
1391
Core i3 10300
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 152 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Comet Lake
Model number i7-11370H i3-10300
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

