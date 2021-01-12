Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1208 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-11370H i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

