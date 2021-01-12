Intel Core i7 11370H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1208 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +23%
1471
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +80%
4851
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1