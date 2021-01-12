Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 10200H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2514
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
