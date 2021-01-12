Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1133 points
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2115
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8781
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +40%
1558
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +41%
5634
3988
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
