Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1093 points
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1359
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +43%
1558
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +77%
5634
3176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1