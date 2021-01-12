Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.0 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1159 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
433
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +37%
1558
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +31%
5634
4310
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
