We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

What are the key differences between 10500H and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1426 vs 1169 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +6%
12294
Core i5 10500H
11644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-11370H i5-10500H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 10500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

