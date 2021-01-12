Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1243 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11370H i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

