Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 11320H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1521
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12421
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Core i5 11320H +2%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5270
5267
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i7-11320H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|25-32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|4
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1