Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1310 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +13%
1471
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +12%
4851
4313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1